Sunderland and Hartlepool rail passengers face more strike disruption

Rail travellers face reduced services this weekend as strike action resumes in a bitter dispute over passenger safety.

Only five Northern trains will run in either direction between Sunderland and Hartlepool on Saturday along the Newcastle-Middlesbrough Durham coast route.

The emergency timetable is in response to the latest one-day industrial action called by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT).

Other stations along the route to be affected include Billingham, Seaton Carew and Seaham.

The first trains north will leave Hartlepool and Sunderland at 7.30am and 7.56am respectively with the last services departing at 6.04pm and 6.29pm.

The first trains south will leave Sunderland and Hartlepool at 8.01am and 8.25am respectively with the last services departing at 4.03pm and 4.28pm.

Metro and Grand Central trains using the same lines are not affected by Saturday's action.

The RMT union fears that ongoing modernisation programme by Arriva Rail North, Northern's parent company, is partly a cover for threatening the long-term role of guards by introducing more driver-only trains.

It claims passenger and staff safety will be compromised "in the name of increased profits" and that 8,000 jobs nationwide are threatened.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “German-owned Northern Rail want to run nearly half a million trains a year without a safety critical guard on board in a move that would wreck both safety and access ‎to services and they should listen to their front-line staff and pull back from that plan immediately."

The company, however, insists the improvements package as a whole will lead to updated trains with better stations, faster journeys and a greater staff presence.

The guards's jobs will also be protected until the end of Northern's existing franchise in 2025.

Added disruption caused by engineering work means that only around 30 per cent of its services across the north of England will run on Saturday.

Liam Sumpter, regional director for Northern, said: “We plan to run as many services as possible on Saturday.

"But there will be fewer trains operating than on previous days of RMT strike action and we want all customers to be fully aware of the amended timetable."

Further one-day RMT strikes are planned on the consecutive Saturdays of September 1 and September 8.

Full details of the emergency timetable can be found at www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike.

Further information is also available by contacting 0800 200 6060