Sunderland and Hartlepool passengers face Christmas rail strike misery

Sunderland and Hartlepool rail passengers will contend with fresh rail strike misery in the run up to Christmas.

Workers for Arriva Rail North, which runs Northern services along the North-East coast, are to take industrial action on five additional Saturdays later this month and in December.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out for 24 hours on November 17 and 24 and on December 1, 8 and 15.

The new action will take the number of strikes against the company to 41 since the bitter row over the role of guards on trains flared.

Strikes had already been announced for the next two Saturdays.

Stations affected along the Newcastle-Middlesbrough route include Sunderland, Seaham, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham.

The row is over the future role of guards with the union fearing Arriva's proposed introduction of more driver only trains will endanger staff and passengers.

Arriva disputes this and has repeatedly called for the RMT to return to the table for talks.

The weekend strikes do not affect Grand Central trains stopping at Sunderland and Hartlepool.

Only five Northern trains will run in either direction this Saturday with full details of the company's emergency timetable available at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/strike