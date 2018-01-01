Sunderland AFC wish pub landlord well after car crash incident

Sunderland AFC has wished the owner of a pub close to the Stadium of Light a swift recovery after he was injured in a car accident.

John Snaith, who owns the Colliery Tavern, just yards from the ground, was involved in a smash as he travelled to see the Lads play at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The club tweeted ahead of today's home game against Barnsley: "Everyone at #SAFC would like to wish John Snaith, the owner of the Colliery Tavern, a swift recovery after he was involved in a car accident while travelling to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

"Get well soon, John!"

Sunderland won Saturday's game at the City Ground 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from midfielder Aiden McGeady.

Chris Coleman's side are now out of the Championship relegation zone.