Sunderland AFC to launch new business club

Sunderland AFC is to launch a new business club, it has been announced.

Representatives of firms are being invited to come along to the Black Cats' Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday next week to learn more.

The club says it is "aiming to re-connect with the local business community", alongside supporting businesses to meet their own objectives.

An event to share information about the business club will take place on Thursday, August 16, at the Stadium of Light.

There will be an informal presentation about the new initiative and the opportunity to meet key decision makers at the club, along with a bite to eat before the big match.

The evening will begin with executive director Charlie Methven sharing the club's vision for the future and how the new owners are hoping to take the club forward.

Managing director Tony Davison will then discuss the concept of the business club, how it will work, what the benefits are to the business community and what is involved.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and share their views, as well as the chance to meet fellow members of the local business community.

Businesses will also have the opportunity to sign up to the business club on the night.

The event will be held in the Montgomery Suite at the Stadium of Light, with arrival at 5.45pm for a 6pm start.

As well as hearing about the new concept, guests will be able to enjoy the game and make use of Quinn's Bar.

The invitation is limited to two guests per organisation.

Those wanting to attend should email sharon.ewart@safc.com or call her on 0191 551 5066 no later than 5pm, Monday, August 13.