Sunderland AFC Supporters' Association chairman George Forster urges club to reflect city's heritage in new-look badge

The chairman of Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association thinks the Black Cats should go back to their roots for any club crest redesign.

The current design was introduced when the club moved to the Stadium of Light 20 years ago.

The current club crest

The Echo revealed today that club bosses are thinking about changing the badge.

Director Charlie Methven told the Echo: "It feels to me, and this is my opinion, like some sort of attempt at some form of historic, aristocratic club grand crest and not the passion, history and heritage of Sunderland and its football club."

Supporters' Association chairman George Forster said he could not comment on any new design until he had seen it, but he was a fan of the current look, which features images of Penshaw Monument and Wearmouth Bridge, along with the club's iconic red and white stripes, and is flanked by lions.

"I rather like the idea of having the lions on either side - I thought it was well balanced,” he said.

Would you like to see the badge change? Vote here.

George confessed to a lasting affection for the classic 70s crest and said he would like to see any change reflect the city’s industrial heritage.

"One of my favourites will always be the ship one, with the blue background," he said.

"I think they ought to incorporate a ship," he said.

"And if they incorporate a ship, they should probably do something about the mines, as well."

Read more: Sunderland fans have had their say on what they would like to see from any redesign.

The current badge was popular with supporters’ groups nationwide, who had adapted it to reflect where they were based, said George.

"The London branch, in the middle where you have got the bridge and the monument, they have put the St Paul’s and the London Eye," he said.

"And the Welsh branch brought up about 20 badges with a leek and a daffodil in the middle."