Sunderland AFC store at Galleries shopping centre to close

The Sunderland AFC store at the Galleries shopping centre in Washington is to close later this month, it has been announced.

The store will close on Sunday, January 13.

It follows the closure of the club's official merchandise concession at Debenhams department store in Sunderland city centre in November last year.

The club has reassured supporters that the Stadium of Light store will remain open seven days a week.

A statement on the club's website read: "Sunderland AFC is to close its retail store in The Galleries, Washington next week.

"The store’s last day of trading will be Sunday 13 January 2019.

"The Stadium of Light store is open seven days a week, Monday - Saturday from 9am - 5.30pm and Sunday 10am - 4pm.

"The store is also open for an additional hour after final whistle on matchdays.

"A full online shopping experience is also available at www.safcstore.com."