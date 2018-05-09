Sunderland AFC staff raise £15,000 for Bradley

A team of Sunderland AFC staff have completed their two-day challenge in memory of Bradley Lowery.

The group has successfully completed the event and raised an amazing £15,233 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Club staff, including club legend Kevin Ball and former manager Chris Coleman, left the Stadium of Light at 6.30am yesterday to begin their journey north where they embarked on the 5 Ferries Challenge.

The challenge involved cycling 52 miles across the Scottish islands, using five different ferry crossings in and around North Kintyre and Firth of Clyde to complete the route.

There were four cycle stages, encompassing stunning coastline and countryside, involving some of the toughest roads on islands.

Football, medical and administration staff, made up the team of 31 people taking part in the fundraiser, which also included CEO Martin Bain, coaching staff Robbie Stockdale and Adrian Tucker and Kit Symons.

And. the tired group this evening successfully completed its mission.

Adrian Tucker, took to social media and tweeted: "Job done!! Challenge completed! Fantastic achievement and proud to be part of a great group of staff @SunderlandAFC who have raised over £15k for @Bradleysfight ..today for unbelievably difficult with awful weather to boot.!!!"

There is still plenty of time to donate to the cause by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunderland-afc.