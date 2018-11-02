Sunderland AFC shop inside city centre Debenhams store to close this weekend

The Sunderland AFC merchandise concession which is part of the city's Debenhams department store is to close this weekend.

The club has announced that the Bridges-based concession's last full day of trading will be this Sunday.

The Stadium of Light store will remain open seven days a week and also stay open for longer after full-time on matchdays.

A post on the SAFC website reads: "Sunderland AFC is to make changes to its retail operation, with the club removing its merchandise concession from Debenhams in Sunderland.

"The outlet’s last day of trading will be Sunday, November 4.

"The Stadium of Light’s flagship retail store is open seven days a week, Monday - Saturday from 9am - 5.30pm and Sunday 10am - 4pm.

"The store is also open for an additional hour after final whistle on matchdays."

The post added: "www.safcstore.com also offers a full online shopping experience for supporters."