Sunderland AFC’s history mapped out on London Underground-style artwork

The illustrious history of Sunderland AFC has been all mapped out thanks to a new creation by a football supporter and artist.

Using the template of the London Underground system, Mike Cochrane has drawn up a Black Cats version of the artwork, which he has now done for 20 teams including such as Manchester teams United and City as well as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Mike Cochrane with one of his London Underground-style maps.

The print depicts all the major events in the history of the club, decade by decade including details of notable players and managers, as well as the six different club crests which have been used since it was formed.

The map represents all of SAFC’s major trophies, with six league titles and two FA Cups to the club’s name.

Mike, who lives in Warrington, explained: “It all just started off as a bit of a hobby and it’s gone from there.

“I started doing football clubs and they’ve got more and more complicated.

“It takes me six weeks to research and then draw each club’s map and there are about 140 points on each one.

“Any of the detail that is pre-war takes a lot of time.”

Mike, himself a Cardiff City fan who hails from the Welsh capital, added that he was surprised at finding out about Sunderland’s periods of success before the Second World War when he worked on the print.

“I didn’t realise that Sunderland had done so well in the past,” said Mike.

“They’ve only won one trophy since the war but they won the league in 1936 and that was for the sixth time, which I had no idea about.

“It says something for the amazing support the club has when they haven’t won much for so long and have had a tough few years recently.”

Prices for the prints start from £24.

Go to www.tubeart.co.uk for further information and to buy.