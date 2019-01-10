Sunderland AFC makes plans for new club shop as part of ticket office revamp of Black Cat House

Black Cat House’s ticket office could be revamped to also become the club’s new shop.

Sunderland AFC have submitted plans to redevelop the ground floor of its admin building to create “a more modern and usable ticket office” and transform the area around it into a new store.

Sunderland AFC hopes to set up a new shop on the ground floor of its office building.

Proposals set out how the building would be altered inside and out, with the 21-year-old building now “a little dated and requires an external uplift” with internal walls in the ground floor knocked down to create a bigger space for the shop and ticket desks.

The windows would also be changed to create the appearance of a shop front.

While hoping to redevelop its Stadium of Light shop, the club is preparing to close its store at Washington’s Galleries shopping centre on Sunday.

It closed its counter within Debenhams in The Bridges in November.



In plans lodged with Sunderland City Council, Fitz Architects, which has drawn up the designs for the club, states: “The current club shop is located at the front - west stand - of the Stadium of Light and is isolated and inaccessible on non-match days.

“The concept is to introduce the club sales shop within the ticket sales area and have one commercial sales area on the ground floor which is more prominent.

“Having the club sales and ticket sales combined in a more prominent location will provide a better experience for the fans and a more viable solution for the club.

A club spokesperson: “We are looking at ways to improve our ticketing and retail experience for our supporters and hope to be able to share more details in the near future.”

The full details of the application can be viewed via https://bit.ly/2H0er5P.