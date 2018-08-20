Sunderland AFC Ladies player taken to hospital after collapsing on pitch

Sunderland AFC Ladies player Courtney Stewart was taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch during the club's first home game of the season.

The incident happened as the team faced Flyde Ladies FC at the Hetton Colliery Welfare, Welfare Road, on Sunday.

The game was halted for around an hour.

Courtney said she believes the reason for the collapse may be down to potentially having diabetes.

She took to Twitter to thank fans for their support during her recovery.

She said: "Not the most ideal situation to be in after the first match of the season, but it's better news than expected.

The game was halted for around an hour during the incident.

"I potentially have diabetes, which was the reasoning for the collapsing and convulsions on the pitch.

"Also, I'd like to apologise to all the travelling fans for the extension on the game - I hope that wasn't an inconvenience to anyone and I am sorry if so.

"But, thanks to all of you for the messages and I know I'll be back in no time."

A North East Ambulance spokesman said: "The event was managed by St John's Ambulance who called us with a request for transport.

"We sent an ambulance and arrived at 2.45pm and took a teenage girl to Sunderland Royal Hospital."