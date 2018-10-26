Sunderland AFC fans urged to get to Stadium of Light early as club pays its Remembrance respects

Sunderland AFC fans are being urged to arrive early for this weekend’s game as the club holds its annual Remembrance commemorations.

The club will pay its respects ahead of Saturday’s clash with Southend Utd, the last home game before Remembrance Day.

At approximately 2.40pm, soldiers from the 5th Regiment Royal Artillery will undertake a parade around the Stadium of Light pitch and the club is asking as many supporters as possible to be in their seats to show their appreciation to the soldiers, many of whom are Sunderland fans.

The teams will then take to the field slightly earlier than usual, as Staff Sergeant Chris Gee from 5th Royal Artillery lays a poppy wreath in the centre-circle and players and supporters of both clubs gather to observe a traditional period of silence prior to kick off

Supporters are also advised that concourse bars will close slightly earlier, in order for the silence to be observed in the appropriate manner.