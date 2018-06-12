Sunderland AFC fanatic and cancer survivor Hutchy raises thousands with sponsored walk

Sunderland fanatic Stephen Hutchinson put his best foot forward to show his gratitude after surviving prostate cancer.

Stephen, known as ‘Hutchy’, organised a gruelling six-hour walk from Culloden Moor to the Caledonian Canal in the Inverness and Loch Ness area, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Stephen Hutchinson (centre) with friends

Hutchy, a well-known face at Sunderland matches home and away, was supported by friends and colleagues from the David Lloyd Health Club in Sunderland, raising nearly £4,000 for his chosen charity.

Originally from Gateshead, the 56-year-old said he could not have made it through treatment without the support of friends and family, and especially the MacMillan Nurses, who had been ‘a fantastic support during some very dark days.’

Stephen, who now lives in Ashbrooke, said: “I’d like to thank my nurses and the medical staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital, all my friends and family, people at David Lloyd, old work colleagues from Network Rail and people on the SAFC Ready To Go message board, for their overall support and for their contributions to my chosen charity.”

Now he is looking forward to playing cricket for East Rainton in the summer, and getting back to fishing for salmon on the Tyne, which his family has done for more than 130 years.

Stephen, who lost his father to cancer and had an ex-partner who survived it, said he had been overwhlemed by the support he had received.

“People have been fantastic, old mates who I haven’t seen in ages have called in to see me and on the day Sunderland played Millwall at home last season, 32 people visited me, taking taxis to my house from town after hearing about my situation,” he said.

“It was unbelievable and really helped me get through my illness”.

To sponsor Stephen visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-hutchinson7