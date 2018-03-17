Sunderland AFC fan pens song spelling out despair

A beleaguered Sunderland AFC fan's song spelling out his despair at the state of the club has been watched thousands of times online.

David Fenwick, who has followed the club home and away for 40 years, wrote SAFC in Disarray to the tune of The Beatles' song Yesterday.

Empty seats at today's game against Preston North End

After posting the video on his Facebook page on Thursday night it has been watched more than 27,500 times.

David is joined in the video by local singer Stephen Fothergill, who was the lead singer of The Zoo who David used to manage.

It features lyrics such as "John O'Shea, we're heading for League One in May, I hope that Chrisy Coleman stays, oh how I hate all match days" and "sky on Wearside is turning grey, the club I love in disarray".

David, who lives in Durham, decided to write the song after Sunderland's 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Stephen Fothergill and David Fenwick in the video

He said: "I was just totally depressed and thought I will write this song. I think Yesterday might have been on the radio and the lyrics sort of summed up the club at the moment."

"We put the video out on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday night.

"The response has been crazy really. The last time I looked on my Facebook it had about 27,500 views, about more than was at the game today."

Some fans initially thought David was a Newcastle fan poking fun at Sunderland who were beaten 2-0 at the Stadium of Light today by Preston North End.

But David added: "I was feeling down about the plight of the club I love. I think even Newcastle fans want to see the derby matches return.

"I have missed three home games in 40 years and go to away games.

"I'm a fanatic but the club is dying on its feet."