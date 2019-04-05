Sunderland AFC bosses welcome closing of club's gender pay gap

Sunderland AFC bosses say they are closing the gap between what the club pays its male and female employees.

All organisations that employ more than 250 employees are required to report annually on their gender pay gap - the differences in the average earnings of men and women over a standard time period, regardless of their role or seniority.

Now the club has released its latest figures, which show the situation on April 5 last year, and involve six calculations that show the difference between the average earnings of men and women in the business.

The new figures show a mean gender pay gap in hourly pay of 71.3% and a median of 13.3%

The mean gender bonus pay gap is 92.1%, while the median is 85.6%.

The proportion of men receiving bonuses is 6.8%, while 5.6% of women do so.

Managing director Tony Davison said the club was committed to gender pay equality, but the gap was a reflection of the workforce and football in general.

"Sunderland AFC’s workforce consists of more higher-salaried males than female," he said.

"This profile reflects the industry and our gender pay gap results should be considered within the context of this distribution, as this has a significant influence on our overall gender pay gaps.

"In comparison to last year, the mean gender pay gap of 71.3% has improved by 13.8%, and the median gender pay gap by 2.5%.

"There is no significant difference between the proportion of males and females in each quartile band in comparison to the report submitted last year:

"The data is a valuable tool to help us assess the levels of gender equality in our workplace and the balance of male and female employees at different levels.

"Gender pay gap reporting will support our plans to attract, retain and develop a diverse talent population, and how effectively talent is being maximised and rewarded.

"I confirm that Sunderland AFC Limited is committed to the principle of gender pay equality."