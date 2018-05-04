Sunderland adoption agency celebrates milestone

A Sunderland adoption agency is celebrating a huge milestone.

ARC Adoption North East, which is based in the city’s Business and Innovation Centre, is celebrating placing its 100th child with a forever family.

The agency, which has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted, opened its doors just four years ago and director, Terry Fitzpatrick, is delighted with such a momentous achievement.

This 100th placement for ARC Adoption comes at a time when data from the Adoption Leadership Board (ALB) confirms an increase in the number of looked after children waiting in care.

Mr Fitzpatrick, said: “Having recently delighted in the approval of our 100th set of adopters, colleagues and I here at ARC are once again filled with great pride to announce that we have achieved another tremendous landmark of placing our 100th child with a loving and nurturing family.

“This occasion is certainly one to celebrate but more importantly it really emphasises for us the difference we have been able to make to the lives of children who have a plan of adoption and for the families who have come forward to care for them.

“We now look forward to finding families for many more vulnerable children who need the experience of a stable family life.”

Talking about their joy of becoming parents, the adoptive father of the 100th child placed for adoption said: “Becoming parents has been everything we expected and more.

“We couldn’t be happier or love our son any more. It feels like he has always been here, even through the sleepless nights and hours and hours of walking to get him off to sleep, even in the snow.

“The adoption process, while long and in depth, was made easy by ARC Adoption and we have been made to feel part of a family. Our adoption journey had its ups and downs but we were supported every step of the way.”

There are thousands of children in need of a loving and nurturing home, ARC Adoption are continually looking for people who feel they are able to offer this to children so that they can live in families that keep them safe and promote their growth and development.

ARC Adoption host informal information evenings the first Thursday of every month, from 7pm to 8.15pm, at Unit 29, North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), Enterprise Park East, Sunderland, SR5 2TA for anyone interested in adoption. For more information people can also call 0191 5166466 or email info@arcadoptionne.org.uk.