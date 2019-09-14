Sunderland 999 alert after pleasure boat propeller is snared by fishing pot line
Safety advice has been issued to fishermen after a floating line attached to fishing pots apparently became entangled in a pleasure boat’s propeller.
The vessel was eventually towed safely back to Sunderland Marina following the incident north of Roker Pier at around 1.25pm on Saturday, September 14.
A statement from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team later said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was called to a report of a pleasure boat with a fouled propeller to the north of Roker Pier.
“The vessel was kept under observation until arrival of Sunderland RNLI Inshore Lifeboat which stood by until relieved by Sunderland Atlantic 85 Lifeboat, which towed the disabled boat back to moorings at Sunderland Marina, where coastguards offered safety advice to the skipper.
“It is believed that the propeller was fouled by a floating line attached to fishing pots.”
The Coastguard service also issued detailed advice to fishermen and women about how to safely use their gear.
It read: “Fishing gear should be clearly marked for all states of visibility with appropriate buoys and flags, and action taken to avoid the dangerous practice of lines floating on the surface.
“Gear must not be set inside navigable channels. Fishermen also need to comply with local byelaws and practice when setting gear.”
The advice also addressed the crews of all vessels, and added: “Skippers of all craft need to keep a sharp lookout for fishing gear, especially when navigating around headlands and harbour entrances.”