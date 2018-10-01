Success of Sunderland car firm accelerates

A Sunderland executive car company is in the fast lane to expansion, with turnover expected to top £1million next year.

Park Executive was founded six years ago by entrepreneur Kevin Potts, who is now aided by his son Scott.

Having previously worked for the Co-Op bank, Kevin left his role after noticing a gap in the market for a professional, corporate taxi service in the region.

He initially worked as a cab driver for a local firm, in order to gain an insight into the industry, before making the bold leap of setting up on his own.

Starting off with just one car in 2012, the company now employs 17 people and boasts a fleet of nine high-end Mercedes Benz vehicles ranging from S350s to high-end V-Class minivans.

The company’s corporate taxi service has proven to be its most popular service and has built up an enviable portfolio of clients including the likes of Barclays, Arriva, Nike and many more.

The service was so successful in fact that it led to clients requesting a more high-end chauffeur service which now runs side-by-side with the corporate taxi business and has seen Park work with a number of high-profile celebrities such as Eammon Holmes, Sir Geoff Hurst and even royal families from across the globe.

“I always knew that the demand was there for a quality, corporate taxi and chauffeur service in the city, but I never expected it to grow this quickly,” said Kevin.

“We started out in 2012 offering our services to businesses in and around Doxford International Business Park and the wider Sunderland area.

“Since then, our reputation has grown, as has our fleet, headcount and the number of services we offer.

“As well as serving businesses, we now offer private hire services, wedding cars and airport and railway transfers and have purchased a fleet of luxury mini coaches and buses.

“We now also employ 17 people, including my son, Scott and are expecting this number to continue growing over the next year as demand for our services continues to rise.

“We may be based in Sunderland but we’re now very much a national business which operates across the UK, servicing clients from Aberdeen to Andover.”

Park Executive has twice been crowned ‘Best UK Executive Car Company’.