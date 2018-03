Sunderland got a glimpse of the future last night, as the lights were tested on the city's new bridge.

Reader Jamie Lister captured a stunning view of the Northern Spire in all its glory, while Owers Media sent us some video of the colourful display.

Testing the lights on the Northern Spire this evening. Picture: Jamie Lister

Each of the low-energy LED lights can be individually controlled, and workers on site have been testing their alignment for the maximum effect.

Testing has been under way for a few weeks, but no final switch-on date has yet been set.