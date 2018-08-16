Students have plenty to smile about on A-level day at Sunderland boys' school

There were smiles all round as students and staff celebrated A-level day at a Sunderland school.

The lads at St Aidan's Catholic Academy did their teachers proud with a great set of results.

Arun Nair who is set to study architecture.

Among those celebrating was Ethan Adams, 18, who is heading off to Oxford University to study politics, philosophy and economics.

The St Aidan's student clinched an A* in economics, A in history and A in politics.

He said: "I am really pleased. I was so nervous I was up all night waiting.

"I did a lot of revision, but it was worth it."

Matthew Wilson is delighted with his results.

Matthew Watson, 18, clinched an A in politics, B in economics and C in history and is heading to Hull University to study politics, philosophy and economics.

He said: "I am so delighted. I didn't think I would do as well as I did, so I'm very pleased."

Gabriel Swanson, 17, is heading off to Sheffield University to study civil engineering after clinching A* maths, A economics and a B in physics.

The teenager said he is delighted to have clinched the place at university he wanted.

Ethan Adams who is heading to Oxford University.

He said: "I am really pleased. They said I needed three As, but with me getting an A* and a B they have accepted that, so I am very happy."

And, Arun Nair, 18, who got three As in maths, physics and art, is delighted to be heading to Bath University to study architecture.

He said: "The results were about what I expected, so I am really pleased with them. I did try very hard and revised a bit."

The young man said he has wanted to be an architect for many years, so he is thrilled to be able to study this.

Kevin Shepherd, headteacher at St Aidan's, said he was delighted with the results throughout the sixth form and although the final figures have not been calculated it looks like the results are up on last year.

He said: "We are really pleased with the results, the lads seem to be happy with with their results, which is great.

"We have some students going to Oxford and we have a lot of young people going to the top Russell Universities, so that is great."

Mr Shepherd said the students are going to study a wide mixture of subjects.

He said: "Our top grades are certainly up on last year, we have more A* to B grades and A* to C grades this year."