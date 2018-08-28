Students bring French connection to Sunderland in three-month twinning programme

The Mayor of Sunderland has met with three students who have brought a French connection to Sunderland over the summer.

Maxime Damy, Gregory Liset and Simon Troadec, from Sunderland’s twin-town of Saint-Nazaire, are undertaking a three-month work placement with the University of Sunderland’s Institute for Automotive and Manufacturing Advanced Practice (AMAP).

The three students, who study at Polytech’Nantes, are visiting the city as part of the long-standing partnership.

Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Lynda Scanlan said: “It’s a great opportunity to share experiences, skills and knowledge across so many sectors of industry, education and training and everyone involved benefits enormously.

“I hope this year’s placement students have enjoyed their time in our city, and I’m sure we all wish them well in their future careers.”

Simon, 23, has been working on a range of Industry 4.0 projects, Maxime, 22, has been learning to program and use an industrial robot to perform specified industrial tasks, and Gregory, 23, has been using Vive Augmented Reality System.

Gregory also met with representatives from gaming company Coatsink.

Coun Graeme Miller, leader of the city council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome the students to Sunderland as part of our long-standing twinning relationship with Saint-Nazaire, and to see this partnership continue to generate real benefits for both communities.”

To celebrate the partnership’s 10th anniversary, all companies involved over the years were invited to welcome the students.

Professor Alastair Irons, Dean of the Faculty of Technology at AMAP said: “I am delighted to be involved once again with this placement project, which not only provides valuable experience for the students involved, but also enhances the knowledge and expertise available to support companies based in the city.”