Striking pictures show Sunderland coast getting battered by stormy weather

Batten down the hatches - winter has definitely arrived with a vengeance.

Sunderland has been soaked with heavy rain today, as cold winds continue to hit Wearside from the east.

It's definitely a day for comfortable shoes, a waterproof jacket and perhaps even a hat, scarf and gloves as the city gets a taste of the storm.

These action-packed pictures were taken by Echo photographer Stu Nurton on a trip to Roker.

The grey sky packed with clouds and those wild waves say it all!

And it looks like wet weather is on the menu for the rest of the week, as Sunderland prepares for another downpour.

It's been a wet and windy day on our coast.

Forecasters at the Met Office are predicting showers for most of the week, with particularly heavy rain forecast on Thursday and Friday.

While the temperatures may drop to a minimum of 5°C overnight in Sunderland, those living elsewhere in the North East will certainly be feeling the chill as it could go as low as -1°C.

The look-ahead regional forecast for later in the week added: "Winds easing a little, but it will remain cold with showers or longer spells of rain. Risk of frost and icy patches overnight."

