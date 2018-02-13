Strictly Come Dancing tour heading to Sunderland

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals is to foxtrot its way to Sunderland next year.

The tour is returning to venues across the country from May 2019 for a 350date UK tour.

Kicking off at The Lowry Theatre in Salford on 3 May, the tour will then dance its way around the country, culminating at the Sunderland Empire from Saturday 1 and Sunday June 2.

Tickets for the dance spectacular will go on public sale on Thursday, February 15, at 10am, with a pre-sale for ATG Theatre Card members from 10am on Wednesday, February 14.

Direct from BBC One’s award-winning prime time TV show Strictly Come Dancing, the glamorous production will bring together some of the much-loved Strictly Professional dancers as they take to the stage to dazzle with their dance prowess.

Audiences will enjoy the talent of world-class dancers as they perform exquisitely choreographed Ballroom and Latin routines with all the sequins, sparkle and stunning production values TV viewers have come to love.

Tickets will be available from www.atgtickets.com/sunderland, in person at the Box Office or by calling 0844 871 3022.

Fees apply to phone and online bookings.

Calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company’s standard network access rate.