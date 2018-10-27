Strictly Come Dancing star Faye Tozer to take on theatre routine in show's Halloween special

The time has arrived for Strictly Come Dancing's annual fright night - and we're hoping that Steps star Faye Tozer can put on a wickedly good performance.

The show's Halloween special will be broadcast live on BBC One from 6.50pm - so be prepared for lots of cobwebs, face paint and pumpkins because the outfits are always spooktacular!

Read more: Faye Tozer 'trots' through to the next week of Strictly Come Dancing



Singer Faye has been performing well throughout the competition so far, featuring highly on the leaderboard in the early weeks thanks to her Cha Cha Cha, Viennese Waltz and Quickstep.

Week four's raunchy Rumba was not the judges' favourite dance - but a Foxtrot, performed on last week's show to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars, scored 33 points and sent her through to this week's eerie episode.

Related content: All you need to know about Strictly Come Dancing contestant Faye Tozer



Faye and Giovanni danced the Viennese Waltz in week two. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy.

For the Halloween special, Faye and professional partner Giovanni Pernice are taking on the newly-introduced Couple's Choice category, where they get to choose between contemporary, street/commercial and theatre/jazz.

The pair will take on a theatre and jazz routine to Fever, by Peggy Lee - and they have some pretty spooky shoes to fill, with other couples taking on routines to Monster Mash, the Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Michael Jackson's Thriller.

More on Faye: Watch the Steps singer practice her routine on Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge



Good luck Faye and Giovanni - fingers crossed for some terrifying tens on Halloween night!