Street sweep gives Sunderland neighbourhood a cleaner look

Community clear-ups are under way across the city as a team works to clean up Sunderland’s streets.

Raising Aspirations has been launched, with Sunderland North Community Business Centre leading the plans to carry out the litter picks.

Councillor Stephen Foster helps remove litter from bushes in Town End Farm.

The staff have been working alongside residents and shop owners from Town End Farm on the first litter pick sessions, with the launch event attended by the city’s mayor Councillor Doris MacKnight and ward members Stephen Foster and Denny Wilson.

Jemma Amer, development manager at the business centre, said: “The project plans to make community clean ups and environmental projects a regular occurrence in the ward and we are looking for local people to get involved.

“The first event was a huge success, collecting nine full bin bags of litter from the shopping precinct at Town End Farm Baxter Road.

“We also managed to raise awareness about the project and get more interest about future clean ups.

We want to send our thanks to volunteers and elected members for all their hard work in the cold and windy conditions. Jemma Amer

“We want to send our thanks to volunteers and elected members for all their hard work in the cold and windy conditions.”

The project has been funded by Sunderland City Council’s North Area Committee’s Strategic Initiative Budget.

A further clear up has been led by Sandhill ward councillor Dave Allen around the Thorney Close shopping parade in Thorndale Road.

The Echo is running the Clean Streets campaign with the aim of encouraging all residents to help make Sunderland a cleaner and greener place.

Mayor Councillor Doris MacKnight does her bit during the clean up session.

It was launched after readers who took part in our Big City Survey last year told us that cleanliness of public areas was a prime concern.

Anyone who sees items they think have been fly-tipped on a street or green space can contact Sunderland City Council to arrange its removal either by reporting it online at sunderland.gov.uk or by calling 0191 520 5550.