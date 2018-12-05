Storm Etienne: Heavy rain hits Sunderland but this is when it will stop

The weather in Sunderland is set to be miserable today, as forecasters predict cooler temperatures and heavy rain.

Storm Etienne is bringing wet and windy weather conditions to the UK this week, with a weather warning for wind currently in place in some areas on Friday.

In a tweet from Monday (December 3), the Met Office said: “The Portuguese met service @ipma_pt have named an area of low pressure in the Atlantic, Storm Etienne. Whilst it is going to weaken before it reaches the UK, it will still bring some wet weather with hill snow for the highest ground of Wales and England.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning will be considerably cooler, being just 5C throughout most of the morning. Heavy rain will continue throughout the morning.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

This afternoon will continue to see heavy rain, with the temperature increasing slightly to its peak of 8C by early afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the rain continuing until 8pm. The rain will then cease, but the temperature will dip as the evening progresses.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, with some light showers in the morning and a maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Looking ahead, “For the middle part of December there are signs that there will be more frequent periods of dry and colder weather, bringing a greater chance of overnight frost and fog,” according to the Met Office.

“However, for the weeks immediately before and after Christmas, wetter and milder weather will become more likely, with the potential for some windy or even stormy spells, and above average temperatures.

“Any snow associated with these wet spells is likely to be confined to hills in the north.”