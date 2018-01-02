Storm Eleanor set to bring gale force winds to North East

The North East has been warned to brace itself for gale force winds as Storm Eleanor hits the region.

The fifth named storm of the season is forecast to bring gusts of up to 80 mph to parts of the UK tonight and tomorrow.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for between 6pm today and 8am tomorrow for north east and west England, northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The warning predicts gales with gusts of 60mph to 70mph are likely, while some western coastal areas have a chance of seeing gusts of up to 80mph.

Paul Gundersen, chief forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The unsettled theme continues throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as many return to work on Tuesday, and there will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

“The wind will pick up again later on Tuesday and Wednesday as developing Storm Eleanor heads towards the UK and Ireland.

"Storm Eleanor will bring a very windy spell to the UK on Tuesday night and Wednesday, with gales or severe gales in places.

"National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued, as there is the potential for some travel disruption, and high waves throwing beach material on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.”

Carol Holt, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: “Unsettled weather with strong winds and, at times, large waves, combined with high tides, could lead to some coastal flooding from Tuesday until Thursday.

“Our frontline teams are on the ground checking defences and may close coastal flood gates this week. We urge people to stay safe on the coast – take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take ‘storm selfies’. If you’re travelling, please check your route before setting off and don’t drive through flood water.

“We will issue flood alerts and warnings as necessary, so please check www.gov.uk/flood for the latest advice or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

Unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week with further bouts of wet and windy weather interspersed with brighter, showery periods. There may be snow at times across northern areas, especially Scotland, as well as ice at night between the wet spells.

Looking ahead to the weekend Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Harris added: “Later in the week and over the weekend there are signs of a trend to colder conditions, especially in the north, with clearer skies for many and a return of the risk of frost, ice and wintry showers."