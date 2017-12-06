Storm Caroline is on the way - but how will it affect the North East?

Winds are forecast to strengthen across parts of Britain today ahead of the arrival of Storm Caroline.

Conditions will start to turn wet and blustery, especially across the north and north west of the UK, before gales hit on Thursday.

Forecasters are expecting the storm - the third named storm of the year - to bring widespread gusts of wind.

These could reach up to 80mph in northern Scotland, where there are yellow "be aware" warnings in force.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: "Wednesday will see the last of the mild days, with temperatures in double figures, between 10 and 12 degrees.

"Overnight, the main feature will be the increase in wind as Caroline starts to come in towards the end of the night.

"At the moment we have a yellow weather warning in place, but it could be upgraded to amber."

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, while a loss of power in some areas is also possible.

Coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray or large waves.

Meanwhile, dozens of workers are being removed from a North Sea platform due to safety fears over weather conditions caused by Storm Caroline.

CNR International said a total of 69 of the 159 staff on Ninian South, about 240 miles from Aberdeen, would be leaving the structure as a precaution.

Snow and falling temperatures are also forecast for parts of Britain later in the week. Currently, there are no warnings in place for the North East.