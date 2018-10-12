Storm Callum: This is when heavy rain will hit Sunderland

Have your say

The weather in Sunderland is set to be mostly dull and miserable today, as forecasters predict cloud and rain throughout the day, with some small sunny spells.

Although Storm Callum will hit the UK today with wet and windy weather conditions, temperatures are still set to be reasonably mild in Sunderland.

What will the weather be like this morning in Sunderland?

This morning is set to be overcast, reaching 16C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Sunderland?

Light rain will hit from 1pm onward, continuing well into the afternoon. However, the sun is set to make a small appearance at around 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Sunderland?

Early evening will then continue to see rain, with the temperature reaching its peak of 18C at 7pm. Rain will continue throughout the evening, beginning to ease off at around 11pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Sunderland?

Rain will then return from 3am onward, turning heavy at 6am and continuing throughout the day, becoming lighter at times. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Sunderland?

Temperatures will drop considerably on Sunday, with a peak of 13C and a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and the chance of a light shower at around 7am.

Looking ahead, the predominantly unsettled weather is likely to continue through the latter part of October and into November, with weather systems becoming slow-moving at times, according to the Met Office.