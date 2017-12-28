Still time for businesses to sign up for Tall Ships concessions

One month remains for businesses in the region to sign up for a unique Tall Ships opportunity.

Offers are being invited for firms to take up catering and bar concessions at sites across Sunderland.

Local businesses are being urged to take advantage of the opportunities that The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 and the 30th annual Sunderland International Airshow will bring to the city.

Next July, around 1.5million visitors are expected to attend the iconic sailing event which is being held in the Port of Sunderland and up to a further 1million visitors are expected at the spectacular Airshow.

Suppliers are being asked to come forward with a broad range of high quality catering and bar concessions.

The event organisers are looking in particular for those selling local, international or unusual and quirky goods.

Businesses are also encouraged to bid for spaces available for them to exhibit and trade their goods and services to visitors from across the region and beyond.

The proposed event zones include; The Port of Sunderland, The East End, St Peter’s (University of Sunderland) and along the coastline from Roker to Seaburn.

Closing date for all applications is Monday, January 29, 2018. Those interested can download an expression of interest application pack and concession agreement from the Sunderland Tall Ships Races website at https://www.tallshipssunderland.com/.