Stewart Anderson inquest: Jury retires to consider conclusion into death of grandfather

The jury in an inquest into the death of a grandfather who died after a night out has retired to consider its conclusion.

Stewart Anderson, from Eppleton Row, Hetton, died at the University Hospital of North Durham on the morning of Sunday, July 24, 2016.

The 54-year-old had been removed along with another man by door staff at the Loveshack club in Walkergate, Durham, when disorder broke out at around 1am.

The inquest into his death has heard he was "pinned down" on the ground by three bouncers outside the venue, in an area known by police as The Well, before officers arrived and put hand cuffs on him.

Witnesses described Mr Anderson being blue and appearing to be unconscious when he was turned over, with CPR used to try and save him before paramedics continued treatment and took him to hospital.

Pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton found he had died due to a mix of drink and drugs - with alcohol which would have taken him twice over the drink drive limit, cocaine and ecstasy found in his system - along with heart disease and the stress of being restrained.

This morning, the 11 jurors sitting on the inquest, which is being held before senior assistant coroner Crispin Oliver in Crook, heard a summing up of the evidence over the last few days from door staff and police officers.

Mr Oliver has suggested to them they consider a conclusion it was an accident, the result of misadventure - as a result of a deliberate human act where something has gone wrong - or a "functional statement" spanning a sentence which explains why he died.

He told them: "Don't express an opinion, answer the four questions, who died, where and when and how he died.

"Secondly, your conclusion must not be found in any way to determine any question of criminal liability or name a person of civil liability.

"There's no blame here."

Mr Stewart was dad to Kelly Beston and Kay Allcroft, and granddad to Kay's daughter.

Yesterday, Mrs Allcroft made a moving tribute to him, saying he was "extremely hard working, honest and loyal."

She explained how Mr Anderson had planned to take the family out for Sunday lunch the day after his night out with friends and was planning to move to a bungalow close to her own home with a garden, as he knew how much his granddaughter loved flowers.