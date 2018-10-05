Stewart Anderson inquest: Heart disease, alcohol, drugs and 'stress and exertion of a prolonged period of restraint' all contributed to grandfather's death, jury says

Heart disease, alcohol, drugs and 'the stress and exertion of a prolonged period of restraint' all contributed to the death of a grandfather thrown out of a nightclub, an inquest jury has said.

Ceramic tiler Stewart Anderson was on a night out at the Loveshack in Walkergate, Durham, with friends when he and another man were removed from the venue by door staff at around 1am on Sunday, July 24, 2016.

An inquest heard how Mr Anderson, of Eppleton Row, Hetton, was "pinned to the ground" by bouncers outside as they tried to stop him from lashing out following on from an assault on security staff.

Police were called to an area outside the club known as The Well, and handcuffs were placed on him as he was facing forward.

But when they lifted the 54-year-old to his feet, he was blue and seemed to have lost consciousness, with CPR given before paramedics arrived.

He died later that morning at the University Hospital of North Durham, with pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton finding he died as a result of a mix of drugs and alcohol, with ecstasy and cocaine found in his system along with enough alcohol to have made him twice the legal drink drive limit, heart disease and the stress of being restrained.

An 11-strong jury have spent today considering the evidence given by police and door staff during the last three days at the hearing in Crook.

The conclusion given following several hours of deliberation was: "The factors contributing to Mr Stewart Anderson's death were underlying heart disease, alcohol and drugs combined with the stress and exertion of a prolonged period of restraint."

Senior assistant coroner Crispin Oliver thanked the jury for their "attentiveness and hard work" during the last few days, adding: "You have done your duty in exemplary fashion."

Mr Stewart was dad to Kelly Beston and Kay Allcroft, and granddad to Kay's daughter, with Kay leading a moving tribute to Mr Anderson during yesterday's evidence.

Mr Oliver told them today: "Thank you and I hope you can get your lives together."

Earlier in the hearing, Mrs Allcroft made a moving tribute to him, saying he was "extremely hard working, honest and loyal."

She explained how Mr Anderson had planned to take the family out for Sunday lunch the day after his night out with friends and was planning to move to a bungalow close to her own home with a garden, as he knew how much his granddaughter loved flowers.