Steps star Faye Tozer wows Strictly Come Dancing fans as well as judges

Strictly Come Dancing fans are sure there'll be No More Tears On The Dancefloor for Steps star Faye Tozer when the first couple leave the show tonight.

The singer, who now lives in Boldon, delivered an impressive performance with partner Giovanni Pernice in last night's show.

Their Viennese waltz to It's A Man's World by Seal drew praise from most of the judges, and placed them second on the leaderboard.

Darcey Bussell told them: "You took my breath away, your musicality, the phrasing, the drama you brought to a Viennese waltz."

Shirley Ballas praised the "lovely storytelling", but criticised Tozer's technique, prompting a heated debate with Craig Revel Horwood, who urged them not to listen to the head judge.

One of these couples will become the first to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing tonight.

He said: "That was absolutely gorgeous. This is probably the best dance we've seen tonight."

Bruno Tonioli agreed, saying: "After Bodyguard this was one of the most compelling dramatic intertwined action I've seen between a man and woman in a long time.

"Such passion and such sensuality, I believed every moment."

Fans who took to Twitter were also impressed with the couple's performance.

Lisa Bennett tweeted: "She is killing it. She is so going to the final if she carries on like this."

Giuseppa Perry added: "Thought that waltz was absolutely beautiful."

Lynn Dalton said: "Said it last week, #FayeTozer is a beautiful girl and lovely dancer."

Kerrie said: "I voted for @Faye_Tozer and @pernicegiovann1. Good luck tonight, you are amazing. You were brilliant last weekend and this weekend. Faye and Giovanni to win!"

And Tracey Turpin said: "This just says it all! Class, style, grace and beauty! What a stunning performance from ⁦@Faye_Tozer⁩ ⁦@pernicegiovann1⁩ ⁦@bbcstrictly⁩ #TeamGandT! You guys are the perfect dance couple!"

:: Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Sunday at 7.15pm, and the show will feature the first vote off.