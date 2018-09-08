Steps star Faye Tozer paired with Strictly Come Dancing partner

Steps star Faye Tozer has been paired up with her dancing partner for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 90s singer was partnered with Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice in the first episode of this year’s hit TV show, which kicked off tonight.

Ahead of her appearance on the show Faye, from East Boldon, said she is thrilled to finally get a chance to shine on programme.

The 42-year-old, who rose to fame in the 90s as a singer in band Steps, was selected as one of the celebrities in this year’s series line-up.

Faye has made the North East her home, having settled there with her family – Sunderland-born husband Michael Smith and son Benjamin.

The pair married in 2009 at Beamish Hall, in County Durham, and welcomed their son later that year.

Speaking on the show after she was paired with her partner the pop star said: “I can’t believe I am here.

"I am so excited and I can’t wait to be swept across the floor.”

Other stars on the show include comedian Seann Walsh, documentary presenter Stacey Dooley, This Morning’s Dr Ranj Singh and TV presenter Katie Piper.

Other celebrities include TV star Susannah Constantine, former EastEnders star Charles Venn, news broadcaster Kate Silverton, former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, cricketer Graeme Swann, and DJ Vick Hope.

Faye, who now calls Sunderland her home city, is a patron of South Shields charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation, which was launched in honour of Charlie, who died aged 30 months in October 2013 after fighting an undiagnosed condition.

She is also a patron of Josie's Dragonfly Trust, which works to make a difference in the lives of young cancer patients with limited time.

In 2016 Faye sprinkled Christmas magic across Wearside when she appeared as the Good Fairy in the Sunderland Empire's pantomime Sleeping Beauty and also helped switch on the city's festive light display.

Steps have sold more than 20 million records and reunited in 2011 hit SkyLiving TV shows Steps – The Reunion and On the Road again.