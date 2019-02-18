Stagecoach North East gets on board to back Best of Wearside Awards

A transport company is gearing up to recognise Wearside’s green champions in this year’s Best of Wearside Awards once again.

Stagecoach North East has come on board as a sponsor for the Green Champion Award as it looks to play a part in recognising those that make the community cleaner and greener.

Steve Walker, managing director, Stagecoach North East, said: “We are delighted and proud to offer our support and play a part in bringing recognition to local heroes across Wearside through the Best of Wearside Awards.

“As previous sponsors of the Green Champion Award, we are keen to acknowledge the commitment and hard work which goes into making our community cleaner and greener for all to enjoy.

“As a local transport provider across the region, Stagecoach North East is also committed to making its own business as sustainable as possible to minimise the impact of its operations on the environment.”

Steve added: “The Best of Wearside recognises the finest that the Wearside community has to offer and I’m sure that there will be a fantastic range of entries in the competition and some very worthy winners.

“We wish all the nominees the very best of luck in their efforts.”

This year’s Best of Wearside Awards also has backing from headline sponsor BGL Group, partner sponsor Gentoo and category sponsor Calsonic Kansei. We thank them all for getting on board, and now comes your turn to get involved.

Send your name, address and telephone number, as well as your email address, if applicable.

Remember to include the category you are putting your nominated cause into.

Also, send the name of the person you wish to nominate, along with their address, telephone number and email (if known).

Send all of that to Lynn Wild before March 1.

You can nominate in any one of three ways:

n Email those entries to lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk.

n Send them to Lynn Wild, Alexander House, Second Floor, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland. DH4 5RA.

n Visit the website at www.bestofwearside.co.uk.

CATEGORIES

l Local Hero

l Green Champion

l Student of the Year

l Fundraiser of the Year

l Volunteer of the Year

l Sporting Achievement

l Community Group

l Community Champion

l Child of Achievement

l Child of Courage