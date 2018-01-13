Sports centre scheme offering funding to aspiring athletes in Sunderland

Up-and-coming athletes are being given the chance to tap into cash as part of a talent development programme.

Everyone Active, which runs Sunderland City Council’s sports centres on its behalf, is calling for aspiring stars to apply for funding and support as part of its Sporting Champions scheme.

An online application form will be open from Monday until Friday, February 16.

Successful applicants will be given access training facilities, financial support and advice, as well as the potential for mentoring sessions, and will be awarded bronze, silver or gold sponsorship packages.

All will be given free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country and those on the higher tiers can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help towards training and competition costs.

Duncan Jefford, director of the project, said: “We are committed to offering support and funding for athletes from across the city and I would urge local athletes to apply for Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme so that we can help them on their journey.”

Anyone interested can visit www.easportingchampions.com.