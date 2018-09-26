Spoiler alert: What might the Arctic Monkeys set list be at Newcastle Metro Radio Arena?

Rock band The Arctic Monkeys perform two sellout shows at Newcastle Metro Radio Arena on Thursday, September 27, and Friday, September 28.

With the Sheffield band already having played at several major venues as part of their latest nationwide tour, there are clues as to what their set list may be.

Here, for instance, are the songs they performed at their most recent concert in Dublin's 3Arena on Tuesday night.

Star Treatment

Arabella

Brianstorm

Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

Crying Lightning

Also read: The items banned from the Newcastle Metro Radio Arena gigs

505

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

No. 1 Party Anthem

From the Ritz to the Rubble

Snap Out of It

One Point Perspective

Also read: What time will the Arctic Monkeys be on stage?

Do Me a Favour

Cornerstone

The Ultracheese

Knee Socks

Do I Wanna Know?

Also read: Heard the one about the Hartlepool music venue which turned down the Arctic Monkeys just months before they went stellar?

Pretty Visitors

Four Out of Five

Encore:

One for the Road

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

R U Mine?

If this doesn't keep you on your dancing toes then be aware that the band have not religiously played the same set at each show. Other classics may sneak in.