Sunderland venues have planned a number of pre-party events to kick off the celebrations before the Spice Girls perform at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6.

Sunderland bars are gearing up for a busy day serving concert-goers as fifty thousand fans are heading to the Stadium of Light for the Spice Girls concert.

The Spice Girls will be performing at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on June 6. Picture: Andrew Timms/PA Wire

The Fanzone, a success from the World Cup frenzy last summer, will return to Sunniside Quarter promising a garden party from noon until 5pm on June 6, with a DJ and a big screen.

A cocktail honouring each of the girls alongside a DJ and a glitter bar will be on offer at 808 Bar and Kitchen on St Thomas Street from 12pm.

The Palm have swapped spice for spritz and are offering 50% off spritzer cocktails all day alongside a range of packages with a VIP table ranging from £75 to £100. To book your table call 0191 515 9009.

P’s & Q’s are opening from 5pm with drink offers from 2-4-1 cocktails to £3.50 doubles to take advantage of until closing.

If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat and drink before heading to the garden party, The Looking Glass have limited tables. You can book yours by calling ‭07765 170705‬.

The Spice Girls are due to perform at around 8.30pm so plan your pre-partying wisely!