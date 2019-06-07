As revellers nurse their hangovers, cleaning teams have been out on Sunderland streets surrounding the stadium to get the city back to normal.

The pavements showed a sign of a good night as Spice Girls fans left their mark on the city.

Bottles left behind outside the Stadium of Light following the Spice Girls concert on June 6.

Pathways were littered with bottles, wrappers and bags left by buzzing crowds at the gig on June 6. The bulk of the rubbish was scattered from the stadium across the roads that lead up to the Park and Ride areas.

Clean up crews were spotted around 6.30am on June 7 armed with litter pickers and street cleaners to tackle the mess.

The highly-anticipated concert was an overall success and it passed off with very little trouble or incidents.