South Tyneside comedian to host this year’s regional Royal Television Society Awards

Award-winning South Tyneside comedian Jason Cook will host the region’s Royal Television Society Awards.

The writer and star of BBC Two’s Hebburn will compere the glittering celebration of North East and Border regions television production.

The awards are the gold standard of achievement in the region’s television industry and attracts familiar household names to the prestigious event, which will be held at the Hilton in Newcastle-Gateshead on February 23.

Jason said: “We won an RTS award for Hebburn a few years back and it’s a great thrill to be returning as a host of this amazing event.”

The award categories range from Best News Programme and Best Drama Performance to those recognising production skills such as graphics, sound and animation as well as student categories.

Graeme Thompson, chairperson of the RTS Education Committee and Dean of Arts, Design and Media at the University of Sunderland, said: “We’re thrilled Jason has accepted our invitation to host the 2019 awards. His unique mix of humour, charm and passion for the North East will ensure it will be a superb night.”

As television production in the region continues to thrive with increasing numbers of programmes being made in the North, more than 100 entries have been submitted for the 2019 awards.

The RTS North East and Border Centre awards welcome guests with a red-carpet champagne reception, followed by a four-course meal and the ceremony itself, which will be attended by more than 400 celebrities, producers and guests from the world of television, film, games