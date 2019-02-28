South Shields Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall looking forward to mum's mince and dumplings when she returns from Comic Relief Kilimanjaro climb

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is looking forward to tucking into a plate of her mum's mince and dumplings when she returns from her Kilimanjaro mission.

South Shields pop star Jade Thirlwall is part of the nine-strong team aiming to conquer the 19,000ft mountain in a bid to rise life-changing cash.

Jade, front right, and the rest of her team.

Mum Norma Thirlwall sent her daughter packing with £28 worth of sweets to help her complete the trek - but is now planning a feast for her return.

Norma said: "Jade loves her food. She sent me out buying all of her strawberry laces and rhubarb and custard sweets before she went, I spent £28 in Asda just on sweets, she's got three bags filled with them.

"I only get to speak to her for a minute at a time when she calls, but she made sure to get in that wants me to make her mince and dumplings for when she returns home."

Despite her daughter's sweet tooth Norma says she couldn't be more proud of Jade who is joined by her band mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, plus celebrities including Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas, retired politician Ed Balls and TV presenter Dan Walker.

Norma said: "Once Jade sets her mind to something I know she will do it.

"She's been suffering quite a bit with altitude sickness but she's been given some medicine for that, so hopefully she will start to feel better soon.

"It's been brilliant watching her, who would have though she'd be walking up a mountain with Ed Balls singing one of the group's songs 'Shout Out To My Ex' - it's so funny."

Read more about Jade battling altitude sickness.

However, Norma is confident Jade will complete the mission.

She added: "This is going to be a life-changing experience for her, how many people can say they've seen the sunrise from the top of Kilimanjaro?

"Everyone who knows Jade is aware that she will do anything she can to help out a good cause, there was no hesitation when she was asked to do this - she was all for it.

"I told her to go for it, you have to grab opportunities like this when they come along and the fact that she's helping such an important charity makes it even more worth while.

"Hopefully Jade and the rest of the group will help raise thousand of pounds."