South Shields Camel Parade OFF tonight - but Christmas celebrations will still go ahead

Council bosses have confirmed there will be NO camel parade at tonight's Christmas celebrations.

South Tyneside Council said heavy traffic foillowing a road accident in Yorkshire meant the camels would not be coming to South Shields.

However, the rest of the festive programme WILL go ahead as planned.

A council spokesperson said: "We are disappointed to confirm that due to a road accident causing heavy traffic in Yorkshire, the camels will not be appearing at tonight's Camel Parade event.

"However, the rest of tonight's events are still going ahead as planned. Therefore we would encourage come along and enjoy the amazing Spark! drummers, street entertainers, music and fireworks display.

"Despite these unforeseen circumstances, we continue to look forward to an evening of excellent entertainment."