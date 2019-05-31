South Shields blogger Laura fronts new Curvissa holiday clothes campaign for plus-size women

One of the North East’s leading fashion influencers has been hand picked by a major clothing retailer to front its new national campaign.

Laura Ferry from South Shields is an advocate for body confidence among plus-size women through her blog, WhatLauraLoves.

Now she has teamed up with fashion brand Curvissa – which caters for sizes 14 to 32 - to curate her own holiday capsule collection.

The 30-year-old has been chosen to front Curvissa’s Summer of Yes campaign following a successful collaboration last year titled WhatLauraLovesxCurvissa, with the aim of inspiring all women to embrace body positivity.

Her collection, which is available exclusively from Curvissa, includes everything from clothing and swimwear to shoes and accessories, curated to be mixed and matched to create a variety of versatile holiday outfits.

“My holiday collection of plus-size clothes and accessories is for the woman who wants to say 'yes' to building her body confidence, 'yes' to loving herself and 'yes' to new experiences,” said Laura, who is originally from East Herrington, Sunderland..

“I spent years missing out on amazing summer opportunities until I found my positivity. Now I live my life full of body confidence and self-belief.

“I'm just as worthy of feeling the sun on my skin and making the most of everyday as anyone else.

“And, through #CurvissaSummerOfYes, I want to inspire other plus-size women to feel empowered in their summer wardrobe so they can spend less time feeling self-conscious about what they're wearing and more time making memories.”

Laura’s full collection can be viewed via Instagram @WhatLauraLoves and on the Curvissa website.