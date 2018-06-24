‘South of the Tyne’ devolution deal for would benefit region, says Sunderland council leader

Sunderland City Council’s new leader has revealed plans to seek a ‘South of the Tyne’ devolution deal to bring economic benefits to the region.

The comments were made at a full council meeting after city Conservatives launched a motion linked to the North of Tyne devolution deal.

Earlier this year, Newcastle, Northumberland and North Tyneside councils voted in favour of proposals to get their own elected mayors and form the North of Tyne Combined Authority (NTCA).

Sunderland City Council, Durham County Council, Gateshead Council and South Tyneside Council leaders chose to remain in the North East Combined Authority.

Sunderland Conservative Group leader, Robert Oliver, said exclusion from the deal would leave the council at a “disadvantage” over investment and jobs.

When combined with the Tees Valley Combined Authority, he explained, the region was “facing the prospect of a donut devolution with Sunderland being the hole in the middle”.

Coun Miller said: “I have no problem with NTCA doing what they think is right and I wish them well. I think it’s not a good deal but they think it is and it’s their decision at the end of the day.

“What the four local authorities South of the Tyne have to do is come together now and realise our strengths as we’re the heart and lungs of the North East.

“It’s where all the 21st century industry and enterprise is coming and we have a massive economic case to make to Government that we would like a devolution deal.”

Looking forward, he pledged he would work with elected mayors in both Tees Valley and NTCA regions to “manage populations to come together to make strategic decisions.”

“I’m not about wanting to damage neighbouring local authorities,” he added.

“If the North East has more people and jobs come to it, we will all benefit, it’s like dropping a stone in a pond. The ripples move out from wherever the activity is.

“We have to be a bit more positive about taking control of our own destiny through our own deal in due course.”

Coun Robert Oliver added: “At the end of the day we’re all singing from the same hymn sheet and we all want what’s best for the city.

“I do feel that this is an example of Sunderland and the North East being given the tools to do the job by the Conservative government but not having the political maturity to grasp them”.

The Conservative motion was defeated with 52 councillors voting against and 11 in favour.

If the Government approves the North of Tyne deal before Parliament breaks for summer, the first meeting of the NTCA will be held in July where an interim mayor will be appointed.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service