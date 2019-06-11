A thoughtless litter bug who left a plastic bag filled with beer cans at Sunderland riverside has been slammed by a member of the public.

Robin Hunter was out for a walk down from Panns Bank at around 8am on Monday, June 10, when he spotted the bag of empty cans, left hanging on a railing, overlooking the river.

Speaking to the Echo, he said: “It annoys me greatly that we have the council and the BID trying to clean the city but some people just don’t care.

“I saw the poppies as I walked down, my first thought was about D-Day and then saw that instead of remembering our past, our city’s heritage, someone had dumped their rubbish.”

In December 2017, the Echo launched its Clean Streets campaign in response to readers’ concerns about the cleanliness of public spaces across Sunderland.

Backed by Sunderland City Council, the campaign calls on the public to take pride in their community, and report any incidents of fly-tipping and littering.

Robin, who lives in Whitburn and works for photography business Charles Eagles & Son in Sunderland city centre, praised the council’s cleaning team for being out and about so early to tend to litter spread alongside the river.

Due to the employee’s work, the riverside was “tidy again” by 9am.

He added: “Full credit to the lad in the street cleaner who swept the whole area, which was also littered with rubbish, and then collected the bag from me.”

Councillor Debra Waller, Deputy Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, called on the public to contact the council about any littering or fly-tipping they see in their community across Wearside.

She said: “We all want to see a cleaner greener city. That’s why we have invested additional resources in frontline environmental services.

“But this is something that can only be achieved with the help and support of the community, so it’s encouraging to see the work our cleansing teams do being praised by residents.”

Visit the Sunderland City Council website to report fly-tipping online.