Some Northumbria Water customers are waking up to no water
Northumbria Water are warning that a burst water pipe is causing some residents are waking up to no water.
Residents of West Rainton are waking up today, July 1, to either low water pressure, or in some cases, no water at all.
In a tweet from Northumbria Water, they explained that a large water pipe had burst and that they were working on fixing the problem.
The tweet read: “#DH4 #WestRainton. Some customers in the area have no water/low pressure. This is due to a burst on one of our larger pipes. We’re onsite working hard to repair this. Thank you for your patience, updates to follow.”
It is not known how many customers this outage will effect.
If you have woken up to problems with your water pressure, Northumbria Water can be contacted in an emergency on 0345 717 1100.