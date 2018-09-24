Software Centre move helps MMC scale new heights

Business scale-up expert Natasha McDonough is practising what she preaches.

Having worked in Los Angeles, Sydney and London, Natasha set up MMC in Sunderland three years ago.

The firm, which specialises in developing effective marketing strategies to help businesses grow, is going from strength to strength following recruitment of new employees and a website rebrand.

“This week alone, we’ve been working on events in the USA, Germany, Singapore and Australia,” said Natasha.

“No day is ever the same, and it’s great being part of our clients’ expansion plans into new markets.

“We are establishing ourselves as a team of specialists – we have an expert in content marketing, an employer branding specialist and our next hire is a research manager.

“Together, we create marketing strategies that enable our clients to scale up and expand both domestically and globally.

“The plans for the future are to continue to build our team of specialists. We’re working with companies to help them grow, but at the same time we are growing with them.”

As Chair of the North East England Chamber of Commerce’s Sunderland Committee, Natasha is plugged into the regional business community and is keen to foster a collaborative environment for digital industries to flourish in the North East.

After initially operating as a freelancer, she made the move into Sunderland Software Centre, with the support and encouragement of Sunderland City Council.

“I’m very proud to be running a business in Sunderland, where I set up home 10 years ago, and being based in the centre has proved to be a great decision,” she said.

“At first, moving into an office felt like a luxury but as the business has grown it’s become a necessity, especially since moving into a larger office in March only two years since I became a tenant.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: “It’s great to see MMC has found a home in Sunderland Software Centre and the work they are doing with fellow tenants exemplifies the potential for growth in the city.

“Natasha and her colleagues pride themselves on being a team of collaborators, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them. We are excited to see what the future holds, and delighted to continue to support their growth.”