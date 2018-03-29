Sofa firm creating opportunities for Sunderland children with £10k grant

A sofa company has handed over £10,000 to help a Foundation of Light programme which benefits youngsters on Wearside.

National retailer ScS, whose head office is based in Sunderland, has made corporate donations since 2013, working with 10,974 supporting education and disability coaching across the region.

This year’s £10,000 donation to ‘Making Moves’, Foundation of Light's disability coaching programme, provides opportunities for youngsters and adults with disabilities to take part in a variety of sports and physical activities.

The Foundation of Light is the registered charity of Sunderland AFC and relies on fund-raising and donations to run its programmes.

Liz Barton-Jones, Foundation of Light’s Head of Sport and Wellbeing said: "Over the years ScS have made a huge impact on the lives of young people in the area and without their help we would not have been able to deliver the amount of sessions we have.

"Their ongoing support will continue making a real difference to many people in our communities.”

Sessions focus on coaching disabled participants and promoting disability awareness among non-disabled pupils.

Foundation of Light also run sessions for teachers, helping them understand how to help disabled pupils get more out of PE sessions and increase their level of inclusion.

Kevin Royal, managing director at ScS, added: "As a successful, Sunderland-based business we feel it's our duty to support those most in need within our local communities and our partnership with Foundation of Light is a perfect match for our mission and values.

"One of the best aspects of our work with the Foundation is that we've been able to visit sessions and see first-hand the impact our donation is having and how it’s being used to inspire and educate youngsters with or without a disability to bring them new confidence, independence and happiness through sport."

Last year the ‘Making Moves’ team created links with a number of schools and colleges to provide a total of 2,158 young people with the opportunity to access sport and education courses.

For further information about the foundation's disability programmes and to book any sessions visit foundationoflight.co.uk/sports-coaching/disability-coaching, call 0191 551 5309 or email kevin.darke@foundationoflight.co.uk.