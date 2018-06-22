So what does the Psychic Sunderland Pig predict for England's World Cup clash with Panama?

Big Bob the Psychic Pig's bacon as a football forecaster may only have been saved by England's late World Cup win.

Yet that hasn't stopped him from confidently predicting another victory for Gareth Southgate's side when they face minnows Panama on Sunday.

Big Bob is released from his pen...............

The 11-year-old Maori pet pig, a popular attraction at Down at the Farm animal fun farm, near Houghton, was chosen for the important task because he is usually the first at the site to sense when it is meal time.



The farm also has form for forecasting results after Bob's big mate, Silver the Psychic Donkey, started to predict Sunderland's run of six victories against arch rivals Newcastle back in 2013.

But Bob has quickly proved he is also up to the task following England's narrow 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday.

Faced beforehand with three bowls of his favourite sow rolls - on which "win" "lose" and "draw" labels were hidden from his view - the Psychic Sunderland Pig instantly plumped for a patriotic outcome.

As he did when we returned to the farm to seek his wisdom about Sunday's 1pm clash.

...........predicts an England win...............

Farm owner William Weightman, 44, a Sunderland and England fan, said: "Big Bob certainly had more faith in England on Monday than I did.

"I was starting to think that second goal was never going to come and that Bob would have to consider his position.

"Thankfully he was proved to be right and hopefully the Panama game will be a little less nervy."

As William hints, the pressure is still on Bob as the farm's envious army of sheep, reindeer, meerkats and racoons are all jostling to take over the role if he slips up.

..............and seems quite happy by the prospect.

For his sake, and for ours, here's hoping his winning streak continues.

*Down at the Farm, just off the A690, in Stoneygate Lane, near Houghton, is open 10pm-5pm at weekends and during school holidays. It is also available Tuesdays-Thursdays during term time for advance school bookings.

Further details are available at www.downatthefarm.co.uk



