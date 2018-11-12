'So proud of our city' - What you said about Sunderland's moving Remembrance Sunday events

Thousands of people across Sunderland took part in the city's programme of Remembrance events to mark 100 years since the First World War Armistice.

And what a weekend it was.

Services, processions and a very special beach-front event - Sunderland had so much to be proud of on what was a monumental and emotional day for our country.

November 11, 2018, marked 100 years since the guns of the First World War fell silent. Together, the UK mourned as one in recognition of those who gave their lives for our future.

The city's residents shared their pride after such an emotive collection of events, including a special art installation at the Tommy statue in Seaham, Danny Boyle's Pages of the Sea at Roker, processions, parades and two minutes of silence at locations across Wearside.

Marking Armistice 100 in Sunderland.

Here are some of your comments from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Sylvia Simpson: "Well done Sunderland was a lovely service and the Lady Mayoress spoke for us all. Total respect. Lest we forget."

Hazel French: "Wonderful parade, well done to all the fantastic men, women and children who took part."

Joyce Hardy Hunter: "Well done Sunderland, the town was heaving."

The Remembrance Parade in Sunderland.

Sharon Boyd: "Outstanding stand of unity across the city today. Very moving and well organised as usual."

John Atherton: "Proud to come from Sunderland, Mackem through and through."

Karen Walton: "Amazing turn out so humbled and proud, well done Sunderland."

Pages of the Sea at Roker.

Linda Fisken: "So proud of our city, we remember the fallen, proud to have been part of it."

Kevin Makepeace: "Fantastic, as every year, organisers did Sunderland proud."

Margaret Stephenson: "Mackem and very proud."

Elaine Winter: "I am so proud to be from Sunderland - what a remarkable Remembrance Day we have had!"

Julie Girdwood: "What an amazing tribute and great to see so many people paying their respects."

Karen Young: "How amazing and very poignant that speaks volumes well done Sunderland."

Ken Collins: "We owe them all so very much. Thank you. RIP."

Carole Mallin: "Well done Sunderland. So proud."

Valerie Ashdown: "A wonderful display, well done Sunderland."